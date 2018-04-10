EDGEWATER, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Authorities in New Jersey say several girls jumped from a balcony to escape a fire at a dance studio.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a multi-use building in Edgewater.

Teachers Get Bats As A Reminder To Fight Back In A Shooting

Bystanders rushed in to get ladders to help the people inside, but the ladders fell.

“Oh my God, the girls were so scared, crying and screaming. It was horrible,” said bystander Tony Nehmi.

Video of the fire shows other girls jumping from the balcony to escape the blaze.

“Every kid is scared, it was a big fire and everyone is jumping there,” said witness Ismail Demir.

M. Night Shyamalan To Speak At Drexel June 2018 Commencement

The fire was contained about two hours later.

“Thank God nobody was dead. That was our only concern, little injuries, but we care about the lives of those kids,” said witness Ilker Kesiktas.

Mayor Michael McPartland says about 15 girls were treated for minor injuries.

The building that caught fire houses multiple businesses including the dance studio and a hookah lounge.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)