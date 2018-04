PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on I-95 southbound near the Betsy Ross Bridge exit on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., less than a mile south of Exit 26.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as a car appeared to be wedged underneath a tractor-trailer.

Two lanes are closed at this time.

No injuries have been reported.