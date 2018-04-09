COATESVILLE, P.a. (CBS) — Early Monday morning, police investigated a concerning image that was being circulated on Snapchat within the Coatesville community.

Police say that the photo consisted of a young man holding a rifle with a caption that indicated he was “going out with a bang”. The same Snapchat user also warned against going to school.

The photo was of a student in Clovis, New Mexico and featured the acronym “CHS”, which led authorities to speculate that it meant Clovis High School.

Coatesville Police worked with officials in New Mexico to identify that the treat originated there, but referenced Clovis High School in Coatesville.

The student has been arrested.