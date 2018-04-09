PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study in The Journal of Pediatrics claims that reading aloud to children may have a huge impact on how well they pay attention.

Researchers looked at video recordings of parents who read to their kids from birth through age three.

They found that those children had fewer attention problems once they entered elementary school.