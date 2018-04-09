Filed Under:Local TV

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Delaware County are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a puppy dead.

It happened on Monday night around 6:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Ashland Ave.

Police say a “careless, cruel individual” struck a three-month-old boxer puppy and then fled the scene.

“This poor puppy was hit by a careless, cruel individual whom couldn’t have been bothered to stop while the owner and their children watched their beloved new puppy suffer horribly,” said police in a news release.

Police say the dog named Bo was rushed to the animal hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe a gray pick-up truck may have been involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (610) 522-1300.

