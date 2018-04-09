PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wawa is celebrating a major milestone with free cups of coffee for an entire day.

To celebrate 54 years in business, Wawa says more than 790 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Florida will provide a free cup of joe of any size on Thursday, April 12, also known as “Wawa Day.”

“Wawa Day is a great day for us to all pause and thank the millions of customers we’ve served over the past 54 years who have made us an integral part of the communities we serve,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO. “This year’s Wawa Day is particularly special because we are also celebrating that, in just over four years, through Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, we have supported thousands of non-profit organizations and achieved our goal of donating $50 million by 2018. We could have never done this alone, and thank all of our customers who gave generously to our in-store campaigns and who make everything we do possible. Happy Wawa Day everyone and cheers to you all!”

Wawa says they expect to give away roughly 2 million cups of coffee.