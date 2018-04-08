PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Athletes Helping Athletes, Inc. chapter at Temple University hosted their 2nd Annual Fun Day on Sunday.

Black Clergy Of Philadelphia Asking Temple To End Stadium Plan

Individuals with special needs from the Bucks County and Philadelphia area were invited to participate in numerous athletic drills and games run by the student-athletes of Temple University.

Student-volunteers also accompanied the participants in the activities.

Temple Releases Rendering Of Proposed Stadium In North Philly

The event took place at the Aramark Student Training and Recreation (STAR) Complex located on Temple University’s Main Campus.