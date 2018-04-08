Filed Under:Local TV, Russell Crowe, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve heard of divorce parties, but an A-list Hollywood actor held a divorce auction!

Dozens gathered to bid on Russell Crowe’s belongings in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

A Roman-style chariot from the movie “Gladiator” as well as a gold Rolex watch and a 128-year-old violin all sold for more than their estimated value to reap in $2.8 million.

Before the event, the actor tweeted about preparations and “The Art of Divorce”.

The auction was held on what would have been Crowe’s 15th wedding anniversary with former wife Danielle Spencer and also Crowe’s 54th birthday.

Crowe even made an unexpected appearance at the auction.

