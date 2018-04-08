PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve heard of divorce parties, but an A-list Hollywood actor held a divorce auction!

Dozens gathered to bid on Russell Crowe’s belongings in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

A Roman-style chariot from the movie “Gladiator” as well as a gold Rolex watch and a 128-year-old violin all sold for more than their estimated value to reap in $2.8 million.

Before the event, the actor tweeted about preparations and “The Art of Divorce”.

The calm before the storm .

I’ll post a Facebook link here around 6pm Sydney time pic.twitter.com/sYdXLglWa6 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 7, 2018

The Art of Divorce In case anyone is interested … $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing … and a bunch of stuff I didn’t really want to sell coming home … not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift . Hope you are happy and busy — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 7, 2018

The auction was held on what would have been Crowe’s 15th wedding anniversary with former wife Danielle Spencer and also Crowe’s 54th birthday.

Crowe even made an unexpected appearance at the auction.