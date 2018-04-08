HURST, Texas (CBS) — A house explosion in Hurst, Texas has injured four people.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the blast shortly after police say an SUV hit a gas line near the home.

The driver told police his brakes didn’t work.

A mother, father, and son, who were inside at the time, were hurt along with a responding officer.

The mother is in critical condition.

The driver was not hurt, but police have cited him for not having a valid driver’s license.