WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Brooklawn, N.J. man has been arrested following a night-long investigation.

Calvin L. Green has been arrested on attempted murder and related charges in connection with the shooting of a Maple Shade, N.J. woman on Saturday night.

Green allegedly shot 41-year-old Dawn Clark four times during an argument in a vehicle parked at the Millstream Apartments in Washington Township, N.J., near the residence of the suspect’s brother.

Gloucester County police were dispatched to the Express Mart convenience store on Egg Harbor Road at 6:34 p.m.

Green was taken into custody without incident after his car was stopped in Brooklawn.

A search warrant was executed at his residence.

He is charged with attempted murder and multiple other charges including possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and making terroristic threats.

He is being held pending a detention hearing in Superior Court in Woodbury, N.J.

Clark was transported to Cooper Medical Center in Camden, N.J. where she was treated and released.