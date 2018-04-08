Filed Under:arrest made, Local TV, shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Brooklawn, N.J. man has been arrested following a night-long investigation.

Calvin L. Green has been arrested on attempted murder and related charges in connection with the shooting of a Maple Shade,  N.J. woman on Saturday night.

Green allegedly shot 41-year-old Dawn Clark four times during an argument in a vehicle parked at the Millstream Apartments in  Washington Township, N.J., near the residence of the suspect’s brother.

Gloucester County police were dispatched to the Express Mart convenience store on Egg Harbor Road at 6:34 p.m.

Green was taken into custody without incident after his car was stopped in Brooklawn.

A search warrant was executed at his residence.

He is charged with attempted murder and multiple other charges including possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and making terroristic threats.

He is being held pending a detention hearing in Superior Court in Woodbury, N.J.

Clark was transported to Cooper Medical Center in Camden, N.J. where she was treated and released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch