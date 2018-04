COBBS CREEK, P.a. (CBS) — Officials responded to a call for a fire Sunday morning at approximately 7 a.m. at 50th and Market in Cobbs Creek.

Fire is still working to extinguish the fire and rescue crews are responding to the scene.

There are reports of one person jumping out of the window.