PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A rare and endangered snow tiger is making international headlines after giving birth to quintuplets in China this week!

Tiger handlers at the “Wildlife World” park counted the 5 cubs over surveillance video as their mother “Bing bing” inspected each one.

Park officials say captive snow tigers rarely give birth, making 5 cubs an even rarer occurrence.

We’re happy to report that mother and babies are all doing well