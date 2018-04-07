PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting the day on a high note — that’s literally what more than 150 yogis did this morning from the observation deck at One Liberty Place for World Health Day.

Study: ‘Face Yoga’ Can Make Middle-Aged Women Look Younger

From 57 stories high, they took part in a yoga class overlooking the city of Philadelphia.

The Deck curates a series of fitness activities all year for the “One Fit Philly” initiative.

This event was organized by Daybreaker, a group devoted to helping people achieve their fitness and wellness goals and kickstarting the day in a positive way.

Brotherly Love: Spreading Yoga In Schools

Tim Patch, the organization’s head of operations, says their efforts not only focus on physical wellbeing but mental health as well.

They wrapped up the morning with a two-hour dance party.