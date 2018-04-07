PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot once in the back in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

The shooting happened on the 6900 block of Torresdale Ave.

The report came in at 2:56 a.m. about the shooting.

One man was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

There are no suspects at this time. Police are investigating.