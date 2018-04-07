Filed Under:Local TV, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot once in the back in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Police: Woman Accused Of Stealing Car At Wawa Found Hiding In Attic

The shooting happened on the 6900 block of Torresdale Ave.

lns torresdale ave shooting frame 214 store front Police: Man Shot In Back In Parking Lot Of A 7 Eleven

Credit: CBS3.

The report came in at 2:56 a.m. about the shooting.

Police: Woman Caught On Video Stealing Wallet At NJ Chickie’s And Pete’s

One man was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

There are no suspects at this time. Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch