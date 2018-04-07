Filed Under:Hot Chocolate, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of runners got an early start Saturday morning for the All-State Hot Chocolate 15K and 5K Run.

The 5K and 15K race started and ended at Eakins Oval.

It benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants critically ill children a life-changing wish.

And of course the prize for getting through the race — hot chocolate! They melt 4000 pounds of chocolate per race!

