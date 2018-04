PILESGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — After receiving several tips from the public, New Jersey State Police have arrested a woman caught on camera stealing a car from a Wawa parking lot.

Tanya McCurdy of Woodstown is accused of taking a vehicle from the Wawa in Pilesgrove Township last Saturday.

Police Seek Help To Find Woman Wanted For Car Theft At Local Wawa

On Wednesday, police went to McCurdy’s home and found her hiding in the attic.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in Newark, Delaware.