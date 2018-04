PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prince Charles spent the day with one of Australia’s most beloved families — the Irwins.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Unveil More Details On Royal Wedding

Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin, the wife and children of the late Steve Irwin, attended a meeting with the Prince of Wales where they discussed ways to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

Princess Diana’s Influence Endures 20 Years After Her Death

Before heading into the meeting, they hung out with a few baby sea turtles.