ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has signed an executive order requiring regular reports on gun violence in the state be made public.

Murphy signed the order Friday at the Asbury Park Middle School alongside Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan and acting Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet.

Callahan says state police will publish monthly reports online on gun offenses, including information on offenses committed, type of gun used, number of people shot and the town where the crime happened.

New Jersey has some of the nation’s strictest gun laws. But Murphy says 80 percent of guns used in crimes in New Jersey come from other states.

The Democratic governor says the order is part of an effort to keep the state at the “forefront” of fighting gun violence.

