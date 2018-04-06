PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia 76ers say there’s still no timetable on when Joel Embiid can return to the court.

The Sixers center suffered a fractured orbital bone to his left eye during a game last week.

Over the weekend, officials said Embiid underwent successful surgery following the incident.

Joel Embiid is out for the game with a facial bruise after colliding with Markelle Fultz on this play. pic.twitter.com/UzAfiuygig — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 29, 2018

On Friday, the Sixers said, “surgeons were pleased with how the affected area is presenting to date and will determine when it is safe and medically advisable for Embiid to return to play.”

Embiid is expected to begin the non-contact cardiovascular exertion steps required to clear the NBA’s concussion protocol. Embiid was cleared by an independent neurologist earlier this week.

The Sixers will take on the Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night as they set their eyes on the playoffs.