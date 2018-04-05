WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Sunoco Pipeline is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for construction equipment that was vandalized.

Between April 2 and April 3, Sunoco Pipeline had multiple pieces of construction equipment vandalized, the company says.

The incident occurred along the Mariner East 2 Pipeline in West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, according to Sunoco’s press release on Thursday.

The vandalism was deliberate and caused a significant amount of damage and potentially harmful impacts, according to the release.

Sunoco says, “We understand there are varying opinions about critical infrastructure projects like the Mariner East 2 Pipeline, and we respect the rights of all to peacefully protest, however, destruction of equipment is not peaceful.”

Local law enforcement is currently investigating the incident, asking anyone with information to call 1-855-430-4491.

In spite of the vandalism, construction continues on this infrastructure project. The mainline construction is currently 97 percent complete.