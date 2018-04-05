PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For many, Opening Day is nearly a holiday.

Joe Schneberger is a familiar face at the ballpark, selling programs at every game for decades.

“41 years,” he said.

The game is perhaps the only sign of spring at the moment.

“Aside from it being very, cold — there’s a warm feeling,” said longtime fan Jerry Ventresca of Ambler.

Tens of thousands of fans packed Citizens Bank Park on Thursday for the Phillies home opener against the Miami Marlins.

“As a kid, I always got to come to the park so it’s great to bring my kids and their cousins for Opening Day and having a great time together,” said Meredith Becker of Cherry Hill.

It’s a family tradition that only continues to build their love of the sport.

13-year-old Richie Burger learned to play baseball from his dad.

“He’s been playing forever so it carries on to me basically,” the Northeast Philadelphia native said.

Considering how successful of a year it’s been for Philadelphia sports, fans say it’s the Phillies’ turn now.

“After the Eagles won, I keep saying, ‘Pinch me!’ It’s nice to be in the city of champions,” Ventresca said.