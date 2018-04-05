PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three officers are recovering after a violent crash between two police cars.

The 12th district officers were racing to a call for a double shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Southwest Philadelphia.

That’s when the two police cruisers reached the intersection of 63rd and Woodland Avenue and collided.

“There’s heavy front-end damage to both the vehicles,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “One police vehicle had two police officers in the vehicle, the second vehicle had just one police officer. All three were injured. They had cuts and were bleeding from the face-head area, and they also had complaints of pain.”

All three are expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police say two people wounded in the shooting were hospitalized in stable conditions. The victims – ages 15 and 21 – were both shot in the hand by a gunman who fled the scene and remains at large.

