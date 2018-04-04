BREAKING: 12 Jurors Selected For Bill Cosby Sex Assault Retrial
WASHINGTON (AP) —The Trump administration says it is working with governors to “immediately” deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that DHS and the Pentagon will be working closely with governors in the affected states.

She says that deployment will be done as expeditiously as possible and that Guard troops could begin heading to the border as soon as Wednesday night.

Trump announced his plan to send the military to the border during a meeting with Baltic leaders Tuesday.

Trump has been frustrated by Congress’ refusal to fund building a wall along the length of the U.S. border as well as an increase in illegal border crossings.

