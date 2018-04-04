PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several cars were damaged when a private garbage truck plowed into them early Wednesday morning in Grays Ferry.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Reed Street near 26th Street.

The driver told police there was some kind of mechanical malfunction that caused him to lose control of the truck.

Neighbors estimate about 10 cars were damaged. The sound of the crash jolted many of them awake. They came outside to see cars crushed on top of each other.

“We are all laying in the bed, when you just heard, ‘Boom, boom boom!'” said Torono Welch, whose SUV was damaged. “Sounded like a train came off the track or something out here. The dump truck just came and hit like ten cars, knocked everybody’s car everywhere tonight.”

No one was hurt, and no charges have been filed.