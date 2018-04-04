PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teen has died after he was shot on Easter Sunday on South Street, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

It happened on April 1 just before 6 p.m. on the 800 block of South Street.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the buttocks. The teen was transported to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

On Wednesday night, police confirm to CBS3 that the teen died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.