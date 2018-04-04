PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, it’s no longer April Fool’s Day so we can’t even claim this one’s a joke – another chance for April snow taking aim at the region this weekend.

The setup begins on Friday with a warm front lifting through in the morning. With cold air at the surface and warm air and moisture moving in, we could start the day with a little light snow or rain.

But it’s Friday night that a cold front moves through, and this front will then stall just south of the region.

A new low will develop along that boundary and move by to our south on Saturday, tapping into the cold air behind the front and bringing enough moisture for wet snow to break out across the area during the day Saturday.

There are a ton of limiting factors with this one. Not a lot of very cold air pushing in, plus the snow will be falling during the day in April.

Much of it will likely melt at the same rate at which it accumulates. But this does look like a long-duration event, with wet snow or a mix falling much of the day Saturday, and eventually, it may pile up enough to leave slushy accumulations all across the region, especially in the higher elevations to the north and west.

It will have a very hard time accumulating on the roads, but it definitely will slow down travel all day with persistent precipitation. Temperatures will struggle to even hit the 40 degree mark.

Beyond that, Sunday stays dry and sunny but windy and cold with temperatures only in the low 40’s. This is the winter that just refuses to end!