PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Investigators are working to find out what sparked a fire at a facility that stores wooden pallets in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 of West Broad Street.

Fire crews rushed to the scene to find the facility engulfed in flames.

They battled the blaze for nearly two hours.

No one was hurt.