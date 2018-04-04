File photo of a school bus. (credit: istock)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A former juvenile home employee in Berks County has been charged with setting up an attack on a 15-year-old boy on a school bus.

Police say the assault happened March 26 as students were being transported from Bethany Children’s Home to Conrad Weiser High School.

Authorities allege that one attacker was seen talking to 32-year-old Lamar Miller before punching the teen, and Miller “feigned an effort” to stop the assault when another boy joined in.

Bullied Boy With Different Colored Eyes, Cleft Lip Adopts Cat With Same Attributes

The victim said Miller had accused him earlier of stealing a cellphone SIM card.

Miller, of Adamstown, has been charged with in Berks County with aggravated assault, solicitation to commit assault and endangering the welfare of children. Bethany Children’s Home officials say he has been fired.

Miller’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.