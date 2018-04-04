ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic County prosecutor has indicted seven people in connection to the 2012 murder of a former New Jersey radio host.

Prosecutor Damon Tyner announced Wednesday that seven people were indicted in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as conspiracy and racketeering.

“Tuesday, an Atlantic County Grand Jury took a critical step towards rendering justice to April Kauffman and her family. Ferdinand Augello was indicted for the murder of April Kauffman, racketeering and drug charges. This office looks forward to presenting the facts of this case to a jury for them to determine culpability for this heinous scheme,” Tyner said in a statement.

Along with the 61-year-old Augello, 52-year-old Joseph Mulholland, 47-year-old Beverly Augello, 37-year-old Glenn Seeler, 61-year-old Paul Pagano, 35-year-old Tabitha Chapman, and 36-year-old Cheryl Pizza were also indicted.

April Kauffman was found murdered in the Linwood home she shared with Dr. James Kauffman in May 2012. Police say she had been shot multiple times.

Dr. Kauffman, who was charged with orchestrating his wife’s murder, was found dead in his jail cell in January from an apparent suicide.

Officials say in the summer of 2011, Kauffman solicited Ferdinand Augello to murder his wife because she was threatening a divorce and threatening to expose his drug enterprise which would cause him to “lose his empire.”