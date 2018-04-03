STOCKTON, N.J. (CBS) — A majority of New Jersey residents want to see stricter gun control laws as they hold an unfavorable view of President Donald Trump.

A poll conducted by Stockton University shows that 75 percent favor making gun control laws stricter, while 19 percent say they want to keep gun laws the way they are. Only 5 percent said they would want gun laws loosened.

Seventy-five percent of respondents also said they favored a federal law banning semi-automatic weapons, while 22 percent opposed a ban.

The poll also found that more New Jersey residents would vote for the generic Democratic candidate in a U.S. House election as President Donald Trump remains unpopular in the Garden State.

Forty-eight percent say they would vote for a Democratic candidate in a hypothetical election in their congressional district, while only 32 percent would vote for a Republican.

Seventy percent give President Donald Trump negative marks, including 51 percent who rate his job performance as poor, while 29 percent say he’s doing a good or excellent job. More than six in 10 respondents believe the country is on the wrong track.

“Donald Trump lost the presidential vote in New Jersey by 14 percentage points. Since then, his signature legislative accomplishment of tax reform hurt New Jersey property owners, and his positions on the issues surveyed in this poll show he has not won over the Garden State,” said Michael Klein, interim executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.

When polled about immigration, 75 percent of New Jersey residents would allow so-called “Dreamers” to remain in the United States and become citizens. Twenty percent are opposed to the idea.

“These results on gun and immigration questions cut across demographic lines. Majorities feel this way regardless of gender, age, race and ethnicity,” said Klein. “Even political party support did not make a difference.”

The poll surveyed 728 New Jersey residents between March 22 to March 29.