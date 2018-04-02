PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Villanova’s seeking its second title in three years and Nova Nation is pumped and ready to go.

Businesses Prepping For Crowds Ahead Of Nova Game

Down in San Antonio, throughout the city, Wildcats fans can be seen and heard expressing their confidence in this year’s squad led by AP’s men’s college player of the year Jalen Brunson and projected NBA Draft lottery pick Mikal Bridges.

“Feeling great; Nova will take this home we will see them on the way home later tonight,” said a fan on a boat along the famed River Walk.

Hundreds Of Villanova Students Headed To Final Four In San Antonio

“I wasn’t able to come in 2016 but I’m super excited now,” said Erika Reijula. “If they play like they did on Saturday, It’s gonna be a good game.”

Villanova handled fellow No. 1 seed Kansas so easily, on the way to a 95-79 victory.

Mariel Ecker joins the the Nova enthusiasm, saying, “I think we will take it. I’m a Villanova fan, so I’m biased but we played really well in the Final Four, so I’m super excited.”

Villanova Heads To 2nd National Championship In Three Years

Star guard Brunson says the key to the Wildcats’ success has been their selflessness.

“When you have a group of guys that really trust each other on both ends of the floor, that aren’t really caring about individual honors, individual success, just focused on the team successes, it’s great to play like that,” Brunson explained.

Keidel: Villanova, Michigan The Type Of Title Game We Hope For In March Madness

A win Monday will catapult the Villanova Wildcats into the history books.