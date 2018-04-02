CBS 3Emmanuel Acho surprises Hannah Delmonte with an Eagles jersey ahead of their trip to prom. (credit: Chris Barletto/PhiladelphiaEagles) CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. QUICK LINKS: Local News | Videos | Consumer News | Health  |  Brotherly […]
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Little Caesars is giving away free lunch combos today!

Last month, the pizza restaurant announced the “If Crazy Happens” promotion that promised a free lunch combo if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Well, crazy happened and No. 16 seed University of Maryland, Baltimore County beat the No. 1 overall seed Virginia.

The free lunch combo includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

The deal will be available Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last and only one free combo will be given “per family.”

The deal is only available at participating locations, so call ahead.

To check locations near you, click here.

