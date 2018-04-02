PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Little Caesars is giving away free lunch combos today!

Last month, the pizza restaurant announced the “If Crazy Happens” promotion that promised a free lunch combo if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Sylvester Stallone Shares Excitement On Instagram As Filming For ‘Creed II’ Begins In Philly

Well, crazy happened and No. 16 seed University of Maryland, Baltimore County beat the No. 1 overall seed Virginia.

The free lunch combo includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

TODAY'S GIVEAWAY DAY from 11:30am – 1pm (local time) while supplies last at your local #LittleCaesars. For OFFICIAL RULES: https://t.co/Z39XZCoXtq. — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) April 2, 2018

The deal will be available Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last and only one free combo will be given “per family.”

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino To Open Preview Center At Tanger Outlets

The deal is only available at participating locations, so call ahead.

To check locations near you, click here.