BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A teenage girl has died from her injuries after being shot and stabbed multiple times in her Bristol Township home on Friday night.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says the 14-year-old girl died from her injuries on Monday morning at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. She was admitted to the hospital in extremely critical condition following Friday night’s assault.

Authorities say the girl’s parents found her shot and stabbed at their home on Sycamore Avenue in Croydon.

Bristol Township police say her 20-year-old cousin, who also lives in the home, was found several miles away in Bensalem by police in a wooded area off State Road with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is currently at Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the motive of the shooting and stabbing is unclear.

Bristol Township police and Bucks County detectives are investigating.

No charges have currently been filed.