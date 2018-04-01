PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Transform Church of West Philadelphia hosted its 1st Annual Epic Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday with the hope that it will become a new tradition for the neighborhood.

The 10,000 egg hunt was the first of its kind for the church with more than 400 kids between the ages of 1 to 10-years-old attending.

Families Head To Reading Terminal Market For Easter Activities

Transform Church invited children from the neighborhood & area schools to participate in a search for over 11,000 eggs (including 300 golden eggs) in both the outdoor field and inside the gym of theWest Philadelphia High School.

There were also additional activities including face painting, games, and prizes.

Easter Weekend Storm May Bring Some Snow

The church hopes that this all-volunteer led effort will help to create a genuine connection with their neighbors during one of the holiest seasons of the Christian calendar.