PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Google Maps is at it again.

This time, the web mapping service has added “Where’s Waldo” to all of its maps.

To play just open Google Maps on the app or a web browser.

Sounds Of The City Come Together For Unique Philadelphia Orchestra Symphony

Once there, an animated image of the iconic children’s book character will appear. Click him and a virtual scavenger hunt will launch.

Players will then be able to look for Waldo hiding in locations around the world.

The game will be available through Wednesday, April 4.