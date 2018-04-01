PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We take a look at stark racial disparities in home loans in Philadelphia. Earlier this year, Reveal released a bombshell investigative report showing that white Philadelphians are 10 times more likely to get a home loan than black Philadelphians. The result is that more and more white individuals are purchasing homes and longtime, mainly, black homeowners are being pushed out of formerly low-income communities.

Philadelphia City Council held a hearing this week to look at what the city can do to pressure banks to create more equity in lending. Witnesses testified to the many problems with the Credit Score system and the way the mortgage and lending process currently works. KYW Community Affairs Reporter and Flashpoint Host Cherri Gregg asks the burning questions to Angela McIver, CEO of the Fair Housing Center of Southeastern Pa, Lee Huang, Principal of eConsult Solutions and Point Breeze residents Tiffany Green and Theresa McCormick.

The Newsmaker for this week is Naiymah Sanchez, a Transgender Latina activist who works with the ACLU of Pennsylvania. She explains what it means to be Trans in Philadelphia, shattering stereotypes and educating the public just in time for Transgender Visibility Day on March 31st.

