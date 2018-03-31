PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Joel Embiid underwent successful surgery Saturday afternoon after suffering a fractured orbital bone in his left eye Wednesday night against the New York Knicks, according to the Sixers.

Dr. Jurij R. Bilyk, an orbital/oculoplastics surgeon from Wills Eye Hospital, and Dr. Howard Krein, a plastic/reconstructive head and neck surgeon from Jefferson University Hospital performed the surgery.

There is currently no timetable for his recovery and he will play when he is medically cleared.

Embiid will have a post-operative examination sometime next week.

The All-Star did tweet out the following on Thursday night:

I guess I gotta trust “The Process” that I’ve been preaching… Unfortunate freak accident but I’ll be more than fine. Injuries jokes coming in 3,2,1 #TheProcess #Two-Face pic.twitter.com/6Q2wXaOC6C — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 30, 2018

After suffering the injury at the 11:50 mark of 2nd quarter of last night’s game against New York, Embiid was initially evaluated in the locker room and later taken to Jefferson Hospital for further evaluation and testing.

Joel Embiid is out for the game with a facial bruise after colliding with Markelle Fultz on this play. pic.twitter.com/UzAfiuygig — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 29, 2018

Embiid passed the NBA’s locker room concussion assessment tool but he later began experiencing symptoms linked to a concussion, the Sixers say.

Embiid also underwent a CT scan, which revealed an orbital fracture of his left eye. Surgery will be performed in the coming days to address the orbital fracture, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.