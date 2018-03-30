BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The River Line Service is temporarily suspended between Burlington Town Center and Florence due to an accident.

Officials say a car and light rail vehicle collided at York Street in Burlington, around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say minor injuries were reported.

There have been no transports from the scene.

