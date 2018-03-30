BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The River Line Service is temporarily suspended between Burlington Town Center and Florence due to an accident.

River Line Service is temporarily suspended between Burlington Town Center and Florence due to a light rail – motor vehicle accident at York St. in Burlington. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 30, 2018

Officials say a car and light rail vehicle collided at York Street in Burlington, around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say minor injuries were reported.

There have been no transports from the scene.