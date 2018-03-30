By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Orchestra has named a new leader.

Forty-eight-year-old Matías Tarnopolsky will be the Philadelphia Orchestra’s new president and CEO in August. He has accepted an initial five year term.

“The Philadelphia Orchestra already has a deep connection to its communities, and one of the things I’ll be doing early on is really learning more and more about what the orchestra currently does and listening to everybody inside and outside and make sure that we are as relevant and meaningful as we can be,” he said.

Tarnopolsky replaces Allison Vulgamore who stepped down in December.

Tarnopolsky was born in Buenos Aries and raised in London.

He has been the executive and artistic director of Cal Performances at the University of California, Berkeley since 2009.

He also used to sit on the board of overseers of the Curtis Institute of Music.

