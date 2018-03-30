DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — If you’re from Delaware County you probably know there’s a friendly rivalry between towns.
So the folks with “Delco Live”, an internet radio station, held a contest to determine which Delaware County town earned the title of “Most Delco.”
Organizers say more than 800,000 votes were cast.
On Friday, a big announcement was held at McLaughlin’s beverage. There was one clear winner: Ridley.
But Pennsylvania State Senator Tom McGarrigle took a moment to recognize the entire county.
The Ridley Township Board of Commissioners were presented with a trophy to commemorate their winning.
But even better, they get bragging rights of being “Most Delco.”