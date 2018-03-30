PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Normally when you think of the Kimmel Center you think music and the arts.

But Friday night, it was food and drink that stole the show at the venue during the 14th annual Brewer’s Plate fundraiser.

“It brings together the city’s best breweries and the best restaurants and food purveyors in the region and we pair them up together,” explains John Rhoads with the nonprofit Fair Food, who organizes the event.

But not just any food.

“(The restaurants) try to bring food here that’s sourced locally and using local ingredients,” Rhoads tells KYW Newsradio.

And they use those ingredients to concoct some pretty unique dishes.

“We made our own venison bratwurst,” says chef Val with Brauhaus Schmitz. “We’re serving it with what we call ‘pickled stuff,’ all kinds of vegetables in a saffron pickling liquid, on house baked pretzel buns.”

“A savory poached bosc pear with an herb whipped goat cheese,” explains Josh with Iron Hill Brewery, who was also pouring their King Chocko Oatmeal stout.

“We’re serving chicken liver mousse with caramelized onion jam and toasted hazelnuts,” says David with Cinder.

Money raised benefits Fair Food, whose mission is to support and strengthen the local food economy and build connections for farmers and buyers in the region.​