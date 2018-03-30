GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester City say a man who overdosed was rescued from a burning car.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of Walnut Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday for a reported vehicle crash and found the car on fire on the front yard of a residence.

According to police, the driver, 26-year-old Shawn Durkin, resisted attempts to be removed from the burning vehicle, but once he was rescued, he lost consciousness.

Authorities determined Durkin overdosed and was administered a dose of naloxone. Durkin then regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.

Two other cars were damaged after fuel leaking from the burning vehicle ignited. The fire was eventually extinguished.

Durkin, of Hammonton, was arrested and charged with DWI and several other traffic offenses.

No other injuries were reported.