PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are certain foods that can help or hurt your workout.

Some people turn to energy drinks which often contain caffeine and can be dangerous. Experts say the right kind of food choices before exercise would be a better way to boost your energy.

Lydie Langevrn is training to be a personal trainer, so she’s extra careful about what she eats before hitting the treadmill.

“It matters. It gives you more energy, gives you fuel to work out,” she said.

Harry Hanson, her coach and celebrity trainer, says eating the wrong foods right before you work out can drag you down.

Fried or fatty foods are a big no and high fiber foods, such as vegetables, can also cause problems.

“You don’t want to eat anything that’s going to sit in your stomach trying to break down while you’re training, especially if it’s an intense training session,” said Hanson.

Spicy foods can cause heartburn or cramping and carbonated drinks can leave you feeling gassy or full.

Hanson recommends his clients eat a banana 20 minutes before a workout.

“Because it’s a light carbohydrate, a complex carbohydrate which will sustain insulin … or sugar into your system over a long period of time,” said Hanson.

Dimitri Ouattara says he avoids anything that leaves his body feeling heavy before he trains.

“I like to feel light when I work out because I can do more. I feel more free, I feel more mobile,” said Quattara.

What you eat after the workout is just as important. Hanson says having a protein bar or lean meats and vegetables will help your body recover and repair itself.

Experts say nuts are another food you may want to avoid right before a workout because nuts have a high-fat content and it takes longer to digest foods high in fat.