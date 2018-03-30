PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A restaurant in the Fairmount neighborhood of the city is celebrating Passover with a seder feast, drinks, and…frogs!?

“We call it ‘newish Jewish,'” said Terry Berch McNally, co-owner of Fairmount’s London Grill.

She says now through April 7th, you can choose from a $45 per person prefixed menu. It Includes a traditional Seder Plate: gefilte fish, matzah ball soup, a choice of entrée, dessert, and coffee.

Terry says many participate in the retelling the story of the Exodus from Egypt during the ritual-rich seder meal.

“I have Haggadahs, it’s the book that you use. I have a collection of those over the years. It’s definitely a family affair,” she said.

There are Israeli wines available and theme cocktails like the Manischewitz Martini, Sweet Miriam’s Revenge, and the 11th Plague.

And there are hundreds of fake frogs all over the place, representing one of the plagues of Passover.

“They’re everywhere. It’s a plague!” McNally said.