PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother Nature hasn’t been so kind to us here in Philadelphia in the month of March, with temperatures below average nearly all month, four nor’easters and over fifteen inches of snow. And now it appears we’ll get one parting shot in time for April Fool’s Day – the chance for another round of wet snow!

This doesn’t appear to be a major event but could slow down the back to work commute after the Easter holiday. While the holiday weekend is dry, sunny and seasonable, a clipper system will cut by to the south on Sunday night. Even though daytime highs are in the 50’s, overnight lows are still cold enough that precipitation on the northern edge of the clipper may fall as snow or a rain/snow mix.

As of now, most of our models agree that some snow will fall, with the likely areas affected being north and west of Philadelphia where a coating to 1″ or so of wet snow could accumulate on the grass.

The storm should exit early Monday and with sun returning and temps rising to the 50’s, any snow may be a distant memory as early as Monday afternoon. But it’ll still be quite a sight on April 2 to wake up to yet another round of wintry precipitation.