SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBS) —The Final Four showdown between the Wildcats and Jayhawks on Saturday evening is getting people talking, especially Sixers legend and basketball analyst Charles Barkley.

Hundreds Of Villanova Students Headed To Final Four In San Antonio

“It is a tough matchup,” said Barkley, unsure who to give the edge to in the clash of the two No. 1 seeds (Villanova and Kansas). “It is going to be a really up and down game. It is going to come down to who can make shots, and who can defend, because they are the same team.”

Barkley says the key to the game may be the play of AP Men’s College Player Of The Year Jalen Brunson of Villanova and Devonte’ Graham of Kansas.

Villanova’s Jalen Brunson Is AP Men’s College Player Of The Year

“That will be the key to me because point guards cannot guard each other, because Graham is too small for Brunson and Brunson is not quick enough for Graham,” he explained. “So, I wonder what coaching matchup is going to switch off. So, that to me is the pivotal match up in the game because the two-point guards, to me, they are the heartbeat of their team.”

Barkley added that he likes Nova’s chances.

It Might Be Safe To Declare The Villanova-Kansas Winner As National Champs

The Wildcats could earn their second title in three years by the end of Final Four weekend.