WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A water boil advisory has been issued for parts of Wilmington.

The advisory was issued Thursday following a water main break in the 3900 block of Lancaster Pike on Wednesday.

The water main break has since been repaired, but residents who were affected by the water outage are advised to boil their water until the state Office of Drinking Water has had an opportunity to test the water samples.

Officials expect the water boil advisory to be lifted on Friday.