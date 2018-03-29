PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Trust the process? Sixers fans throughout the social media world are reacting to news of Joel “The Process” Embiid is out indefinitely following an orbital fracture of his left eye and a concussion.
One fan tweeted saying that the Sixers’ big man could have his eye socket, saying: “I don’t need it.”
One fan showed outrage over Markelle Fultz being the person whom Embiid ran into during play that injured the Cameroon-native in the game against the Knicks on Wednesday night.
But not everyone is blaming the 19-year-old rookie.
The Sixers’ season was trending upwards with a young squad within reach of the third spot in the Eastern Conference and clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2012.
The Sixers released a statement on Thursday evening, saying Embiid will undergo surgery to repair his fractured orbital bone but there is no timetable set for his return.