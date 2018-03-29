PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Trust the process? Sixers fans throughout the social media world are reacting to news of Joel “The Process” Embiid is out indefinitely following an orbital fracture of his left eye and a concussion.

One fan tweeted saying that the Sixers’ big man could have his eye socket, saying: “I don’t need it.”

@JoelEmbiid please take my eye socket. I don’t need it — Amara (@AmaraBaptist) March 30, 2018

One fan showed outrage over Markelle Fultz being the person whom Embiid ran into during play that injured the Cameroon-native in the game against the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Thanks MARKELLE FULTZ for breaking EMBIID’S FACE! You have done nothing but frustrate me ever since we drafted you 😡🤬😡 — Brian Lindquist (@LeBRIAN_James33) March 30, 2018

But not everyone is blaming the 19-year-old rookie.

People blaming Fultz for Embiid’s injury are the worst. It’s a freak injury. Embiid will be back with a mask by playoff time to lead them on their playoff run — Stew🏀 (@StewyHoops) March 30, 2018

The Sixers’ season was trending upwards with a young squad within reach of the third spot in the Eastern Conference and clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2012.

Markelle Fultz injuring Joel Embiid with his previously injured shoulder is the most Sixers thing to ever happen — Andy Fabian (@Flava_fabe4) March 30, 2018

The Sixers released a statement on Thursday evening, saying Embiid will undergo surgery to repair his fractured orbital bone but there is no timetable set for his return.