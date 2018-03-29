PROSPECT, Va. (CBS) – You’ve heard of sports stars trading Rolexes and things of that nature for uniform numbers — but here’s a good deal.

Fifteen-year-old Darian Lipscomb of Prospect, Virginia is such a fan of the Carnival Cruise Line that he made @CarnivalCruise his Snapchat handle.

Carnival wanted it so they bombarded Darien’s hometown with signs asking him to let them have it.

Eventually, they offered Darian and his family free passage on the inaugural Voyage of the Carnival Horizon in exchange for that handle.

“I like their food and there is a lot to do on the ship. In the nighttime, you can get ice cream,” said Darian Lipscomb. “This is crazy. I didn’t expect any of this.”

The free trip is valued at about $5,000 a piece.