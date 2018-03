PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Opening Day is here!

The Phillies have finalized their Opening Day roster for the 2018 regular season. The roster includes 14 players that were not on the 2017 Opening Day roster and 10 players making their first major league Opening Day roster.

The Phillies are at 40 players on their 40-man roster.

The Phillies begin the 2018 season on Thursday at the Atlanta Braves (4:10 p.m.)